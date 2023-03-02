Less than 40 children remain in Bakhmut, police said

Currently, less than 40 children remain in Bakhmut, but law enforcement officers continue to evacuate them from the city.

This was reported by the Communications Department of the Donetsk National Police, Censor.NET reports.

"The planned evacuation of residents from the areas of hostilities is ongoing in Donetsk region. Currently, the police are working in the Bakhmut community, where the situation is the most acute. The measures are taking place in accordance with the decision of the technogenic and ecological safety and emergency situations commission of the Donetsk region. The task of the police is to save all the children. In particular, there are fewer left in Bakhmut 40 small Ukrainians. Evacuations are also actively underway from Siversk, Chasiv Yar, and Zvanivka," the message reads.

According to the police, there are 8 evacuation groups equipped with armored vehicles.

"Additionally, an escort group consisting of paramedics and KORD special forces has been created. We are checking all addresses where children may be, as well as basement and semi-basement premises where people can hide from shelling," said the head of the police of the Donetsk region, Ruslan Osypenko, who is in charge of the measures. Emergency services teams and specialized services of the regional military administration were also involved in the evacuation.

The National Police noted that the evacuation of children takes place exclusively within the framework of the law - together with their parents or one of them. The police make great efforts to convince the adults of the need to keep the children safe, and it has results: many families agree to leave. In the last 2 weeks alone, the police took out more than 70 children from Bakhmut, Siversk, Chasiv Yar, and Zvanivka. Some families leave with volunteers.