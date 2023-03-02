Ukraine in OSCE: Kremlin is trying to find new ideology to justify war

After the failure of the military adventure in Ukraine, the Kremlin’s intentions have evolved from "capture in three days" to calls for the population to stand up to "defend the homeland," which in reality is aimed at preserving the Putin regime.

This was stated by the Permanent Representative of Ukraine to the International Organizations in Vienna Yevhenii Tsymbaliuk during a meeting of the OSCE Permanent Council, reports Censor.NЕТ with reference to Ukrinform.

"Trying to consolidate and mobilize Russians in view of the overall failure of the military adventure in Ukraine, the Putin regime's apologists are trying to find a new ideology to justify their aggressive war. In less than a year, Moscow has evolved from intentions to conquer Ukraine in three days to calling on Russians to fight a holy war to defend their homeland, which in reality means keeping Putin in power," the diplomat said.

Watch more: Putin on incident in Bryansk region of Russian Federation: This is terrorist act. VIDEO

According to him, "in order to prolong his criminal rule for a few more months, Putin is ready to sacrifice new lives, directing countless human resources in an attempt to capture Bakhmut, Vuhledar and Avdiivka, because human life is worthless to him.

"Although a week ago, Russian envoys again tried to assure the Permanent Council that everything was going according to the original plans. Now it is not even interesting whether they believe in what they say. It is interesting how long they will continue to say this," said the head of the Ukrainian mission to the OSCE.

He emphasized that the free world can prevent new deaths, destruction and suffering in Ukraine by providing it with combat aircraft, long-range missiles, air defense systems, armored vehicles and ammunition.

Read more: Poland calls for suspension of Russia’s membership in IAEA

"We can do this by taking further steps to establish a special international tribunal to try Russia's highest political and military leadership for the crime of aggression against Ukraine. Last night's rocket attack on Zaporizhzhia, which hit a residential building, was another reminder why we cannot allow further impunity for this terrorist regime in Moscow," the Ukrainian Permanent Representative added.