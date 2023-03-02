Russia planned and financed Kherson torture chambers in advance - CNN

International investigators investigating Russian crimes in Ukraine have found that Russian forces followed a very specific plan in several occupied territories with clear patterns that indicate a master plan for Moscow’s occupation of Ukraine.

According to CNN.

"The first stage is essentially the detention and, in many cases, the killing of a category of people labeled as "leaders," meaning those who might physically resist the occupation, as well as those who might culturally resist it," said Wayne Jordash, head of the Mobile Justice Team, a team of international investigators.

The second stage, he said, is a kind of filtering process, where the population that remains outside the detention centers is subject to constant monitoring and filtering, so that anyone suspected of having ties to "leaders" or of being involved in organizing any type of resistance is also then identified, deported to Russia or held in detention centers, with subsequent torture.

The third stage is the disappearance of a permanent identity. This could include removing the Ukrainian curriculum from schools and confiscating items deemed pro-Ukrainian, such as flags or T-shirts in the country's colors.

Jordash said that these methods were used not only in Kherson, but also in other areas occupied by Russian forces, such as Bucha and Borodyanka. However, he added that the prolonged occupation of Kherson has allowed Russian forces to go even further.

Jordash noted that these are only preliminary results of the investigation, explaining that other evidence of Russian war crimes is still being discovered and processed.

He also added that the newly published findings are a useful indicator of what is happening in the territories currently occupied by Russia, or what would happen "if Moscow were to completely take over Ukraine."

In addition, Ukrainian and international investigators said they had discovered financial ties between these detention centers and the Russian state.

"These detention centers have financial ties to the Russian state... These financial documents show that the civilian administration is financed from Russia, and the civilian administration finances the detention centers, so there are very clear patterns and very clear connections," Jordash said, referring to documents found by investigators.

As a reminder, the Security Service of Ukraine recently detained the leaders of a torture chamber set up by Russians in Kherson.

In addition, the Ukrainian Parliament Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets reported that Russians are setting up torture chambers for children in the occupied territories of Ukraine. Such chambers were found in the liberated Kherson.

Seven torture chambers and eight places of detention were found in the liberated Kherson region.