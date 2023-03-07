Secret cemetery of Wagnerians was found in Podmoskovye

A secret cemetery of Russian mercenaries from the "Wagner" PMC, liquidated in Ukraine, was found in Podmoskovye

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the "Moscow Online" publication.

In the village of Mavrino, 27 new burials were made. On each grave are bouquets of the colors of the Russian tricolor, identical wreaths with the emblem of the PMC "Wagner", on which the words "Blood, honor, homeland and courage" are engraved. There are also red plastic cups with the inscription "maybe tea, maybe not."

The local priest commented on it as follows: "we can assume that these are the "Wagnerians". We were not recommended to get into this topic."

The report also states that those buried are criminals recruited in prisons. "By studying the Criminal Code for the list of crimes for which the dead were sentenced: everything from 105 (murder) to 222 (illegal arms trafficking). But most of those who were convicted under the "people's" 228th (distribution of drugs)".