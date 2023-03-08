Zaluzhny did not fall into Russia’s trap in Bakhmut and did not begin to spend reserves of AFU, - The Economist

The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Valery Zaluzhny, did not fall into the trap of the Russians in Bakhmut and did not burn reserves for the offensive.

The Economist writes about this with reference to sources, Censor.NET reports with reference to Liga.net.

The publication writes that Russia's offensive, which began at the end of January, was partly intended to force Ukraine to use reserves, which would greatly complicate a future counteroffensive.

It is noted that the battle for Bakhmut resulted in significantly greater losses for the Russians than for the Ukrainians.

"And what is even more important: General Zaluzhny avoided an obvious trap," the article says.

Instead of throwing significant reserves into Bakhmut, the general sent troops abroad for training in Western technology.