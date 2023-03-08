Stoltenberg: It is still unclear who blew up Nord Stream

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said that it is still unknown who carried out the explosions on the Nord Stream gas pipelines last September.

He said this after a meeting of EU defense ministers in Stockholm, Censor.NET reports with reference to Euro Integration.

"We know for sure that there was an attack on the Nord Stream gas pipelines, but we have not been able to determine who is behind it. There are currently national investigations and I think it would be appropriate to wait until they are completed before we say anything more about who is behind it," Stoltenberg said.

