Ukraine received two more Gepard installations from Germany

As part of military aid to Ukraine, Germany handed over two more Gepard anti-aircraft self-propelled guns.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the website of the Federal Government of Germany.

In addition to the Gepards themselves, Ukraine was also given 6,000 ammunition for the installations. In general, our military received 34 Gepards.

As part of the aid from Germany, two more patrol cars for border guards and six mobile antenna systems were additionally sent.

It is also known that 13 Beaver bridge-layers and 500 SFP9 pistols are being prepared for transfer.

