NATO does not fully understand situation in Bakhmut, - Cherevaty

The representative of the Eastern Group of Forces, Serhii Cherevaty, commented on NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg’s statement that Bakhmut will fall in the coming days.

"I want to say that the last war with which NATO had more tangential relations was the war in the former Yugoslavia, which was much smaller in scope and use of troops, etc. So they are more used to stabilization, training or peacekeeping missions," he said.

Cherevaty noted that, as a result, it is generally difficult for the Alliance to understand the logic of the war that the Russian Federation is waging against Ukraine today.

"They approach this purely pragmatically with dry calculations, sometimes not understanding that the Ukrainians, having been in such a war for a year, have developed much greater stability and power of tactical decisions. Therefore, I think that NATO is studying this and they need to study it all further. I think that such statements should be treated with respect, but with the understanding that they do not fully understand the whole situation," explained the representative of the eastern group of troops.

Also remind, earlier NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said that the defense of Bakhmut may fall in the coming days.

