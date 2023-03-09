Gas prices in Europe have fallen to minimum since August 2021

Gas prices in Europe have fallen to a minimum since August 2021 - thousands of cubic meters of gas are quoted at $ 461.82.

As Censor.net reports with reference to exchange data Barchart.

Thus, in the morning of March 9, gas contracts on the Dutch Habbi TTF amounted to 41.4 euros per MWh, or $ 461.82 per thousand cubic meters.

The last such gas prices in Europe were observed in August 2021, after which they began to rise rapidly to record levels against the background of Russia's gas blackmail. Yes, in the summer of 2022 quotes reached $ 3,500 per thousand cubic meters of gas.

Since December 2022, gas quotations began to decline gradually. It is binded to the successful filling of gas storage facilities in the EU and in a very warm winter.

