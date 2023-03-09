Farewell to legendary combat Dmytro Kotsubailo (Da Vinci) in Ivano-Frankivsk region. PHOTOS

With the hero of Ukraine, the fallen commander of the special unit "Wolf Da Vinci" Dmytro Kotsyubailo said goodbye in his native village of Bovshiv, Ivano-Frankivsk region.

About it reports Censor.NET with reference to Hromadske.

"In Bovshiv and in many villages near people, people went on the road, kneeling, conducting the dead" da Vinci ".

The last respect was paid to the hero in his native village, in the House of Culture and the Church of the Holy Spirit, " - the message reads.

On March 10, a funeral and a farewell to Dmytro Kotsubailo will take place in Kyiv at the Michael's Cathedral and Independence Square.

Dmitry Kotsyubaylo is a native of the village of Daznistryansk, Halytsky district, from a large family. He studied at the Ivano-Frankivsk Art Lyceum. He was an active participant in the events on the Maidan.

With the beginning of the war he went to the military training at the Desna Center in Chernihiv region. After the first time he went to the front. Since 2014 he spent seven months in combat positions from the defense of the Donetsk airport and the adjacent village of Pisky. Five months - hopeless. In the battle he was seriously injured. After recovery, after three months of rehabilitation, he returned to the front. In 2015, he became the youngest commander of the first assault company of the Right Sector.

Behind his shoulders-battles on Savur-Mohyla, in Pisky, the mine "Butovka", Starohnatovka, Bilokamiantsi, Krasnohorivka. In 2021, President Zelensky awarded the title Hero of Ukraine Volunteer, commander of the assault company Dmitry













.









