Russians are preparing large-scale provocation on Ukrainian-Belarusian border, coverage of events was entrusted to propagandist Solovyov, -Defense Intelligence

Information has been received that in the near future the military-political command of the Russian Federation is planning a large-scale provocation on the border of Ukraine and Belarus.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the data of Defense Intelligence.

"To cover the provocation in detail, the main Russian propagandist Volodymyr Solovyov should arrive in Belarus. On March 11, it is planned to organize a TV-radio bridge and direct broadcast from the scene of events for propaganda media in the Russian Federation. For this purpose, several groups of Russians are arriving on the territory of Belarus. Presumably, the plans of the occupiers include threat destruction of infrastructure facilities and possible victims among the civilian population," the message reads.

According to intelligence, the purpose of the provocation is to create a hostile public opinion about Ukraine on the part of Belarusian citizens and ensure the full participation of the country's armed forces in the war on the side of the Russian Federation.

The Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense reminded that Ukraine does not conduct any combat operations on the territory of Belarus.