Finland allowed Estonia to re-export 122-mm howitzers and their shells to Ukraine

At a meeting on Wednesday, the Finnish government approved a permit for Estonia to re-export its military equipment and equipment to Ukraine.

The decision concerns the export of 122-mm howitzers D-30 and shells for them. The number of units of both military goods is not specified, Censor.NET reports with reference to "Euro Integration".

"The recipient of the goods is the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Estonia noted that the amount of exported weapons is confidential," the Finnish government said in a decision.

The export is likely to take place as part of a military aid package totaling 113 million euros approved by the Estonian government in January 2023.

It contains "dozens" of 155-mm and 122-mm howitzers, thousands of shells and trucks for their use, more than a hundred Carl-Gustav anti-tank guns and more than a thousand units of ammunition for them.

After that, Estonian Ambassador to Ukraine Kaimo Kuusk emphasized that Tallinn will transfer all available 155 mm howitzers to Kyiv.