"Ramstein-10" to be held on March 15 - Reznikov

A new meeting in the Ramstein format will be held on Wednesday, March 15.

As informs Censor.NЕТ, this was stated by the Minister of Defense Oleksiy Reznikov in Facebook.

According to Reznikov, during his meeting with Dutch Defense Minister Kajsa Ollongren, they discussed important issues in preparation for the next meeting in the Ramstein format, which will take place tomorrow, March 15.

He informed that the Dutch Defense Minister's two-day visit to Ukraine had ended today, when they visited Mykolaiv and Odesa regions together.

"I am grateful for all the help and support that Ukraine and the Armed Forces receive from the government and people of the Netherlands," Reznikov wrote.

