Russian troops have reduced overall pace of operations in Ukraine, - ISW

American analysts have concluded that Russian troops have reduced the pace of their operations on the front in Ukraine compared to previous weeks.

this is stated in the report of the Institute for the Study of War (ISW).

The overall pace of Russian operations in Ukraine appears to have slowed compared to previous weeks.

Analysts say Russian forces have made only minimal tactical gains along the entire frontline in the Luhansk region over the past week, while Ukrainian forces may have recently counterattacked and regained territory in the Luhansk region.

In addition, according to their information, the general attack of the "Wagner" group on Bakhmut appears to be nearing its climax.

According to experts, Wagner's recent successes north of Bakhmut indicate that the loss of manpower, artillery, and equipment in the battles for Bakhmut will likely limit the ability of the PMC to complete a tight encirclement of Bakhmut or gain significant territory in battles for urban areas.

They also suggest that the capture of small settlements north of Bakhmut and east of the highway is unlikely to enhance Wagner's ability to capture Bakhmut itself or achieve other operationally important successes.

Therefore, it is likely that Wagner's attack on Bakhmut is getting closer and closer to its climax. Russian forces will likely have to deploy significant reserves to prevent this climax.

The report states: "They may be able to do this, as ISW has spotted parts of Russian airborne regiments in and around Bakhmut, which do not appear to be heavily engaged in combat at this time.

The Russians may also deploy elements of other regular units, including perhaps the 2nd Motorized Rifle Division, or units transferred from other parts of the war zone.

But it seems that the "Wagner" offensive alone will not be enough to capture Bakhmut. Russian forces are not conducting active or successful offensive operations elsewhere in the war zone, and as the pace of operations in critical areas of the front slows down, Ukrainian forces likely have more opportunities to regain the initiative."

