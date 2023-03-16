Russians brought another missile carrier into Black Sea, - Navy. INFOGRAPHICS
The enemy is building up its presence in the Black Sea. Currently, Russia has 21 ships on combat duty, including 5 missile carriers with 32 Calibers.
This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Navy of the AFU.
As of March 16, 2023:
- there are 21 enemy ships on combat duty in the Black Sea, including 5 carriers of cruise missiles "Kalibr" with a total salvo of up to 32 missiles;
- in the Sea of Azov - 1 enemy ship;
- in the Mediterranean Sea, up to 7 enemy ships, including 3 carriers of Kalibr cruise missiles, a total salvo of up to 20 missiles.
