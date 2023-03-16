Ukraine will receive first 4 MIG-29 in coming days, - Duda

The first 4 MiG-29 fighters will be transferred to Ukraine in the coming days, but the total number of aircraft that Ukraine will receive from Poland is unknown.

Andjei Duda said this at a joint press conference with the President of the Czech Republic Petr Pavel, Censor.NET reports with reference to rp.pl.

"We can safely say that literally at this moment we are sending these MIGs to Ukraine. Currently, we still have several dozen aircraft of this type. These are the MIGs that we received in the early 90s from the GDR army. These are the last years of their operation according to their technical capabilities," said Duda.

"In the next few days, we will hand over 4 planes to Ukraine... The rest of the planes are now being serviced and are being prepared for dispatch," he said, but did not say the exact number of planes that Ukraine would receive. "The Czech Republic and Poland are countries that are undoubtedly at the forefront of helping Ukraine," Duda added.

Read more: Transfer of MiG-29 aircraft to Ukraine will not harm Poland’s security, on contrary, it will strengthen it - government spokesman, Mueller