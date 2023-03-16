Sweden will transfer eight Archer artillery units to Ukraine

The Swedish government has decided to transfer eight Archer self-propelled artillery systems to Ukraine.

As Censor.NET informs, this was reported by NV with reference to Dagens Nyheter.

"They will give the Ukrainians the opportunity to disable Russian artillery systems," Swedish Defense Minister Paul Johnson said in a statement.

According to additional budget amendments submitted to parliament, the government is also requesting the transfer of 10 Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine.

Together, the eight artillery pieces and ten tanks are valued at more than six billion kroner (approximately €537,329,544 million). This is the money that the armed forces should receive during 2024-2026 in order to be able to replace what will be transferred to Ukraine.

"You can say that the Archer system is a sniper rifle, not a shotgun. It is the ability to deliver ultra-deep strikes against the enemy's artillery system that makes the Archer unique," Johnson added.

Ukraine will receive the installations in a few months, fire control computers will be installed on them, Ukrainian personnel will be trained, and a logistics hub for maintenance and repair will be created near Ukraine. Ukraine is believed to be able to use six of the eight units simultaneously on the battlefield, as two must be kept in reserve to be able to pick up spare parts.

Sweden currently has 48 Archer units, of which 24 are used by the Swedish Armed Forces. The other 24 are in storage. In addition to eight Archer tanks and ten Leopard 2, Sweden decided to support Ukraine with 50 combat vehicles, 90 air defense systems and anti-tank weapons.