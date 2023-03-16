Chinese companies sold rifles and body armor to Russia during war in Ukraine - Politico

In 2022, several Chinese companies, including one with ties to the country’s government, sent Russian enterprises a thousand assault rifles and other equipment that could be used for military purposes, including drone parts and body armor.

This is stated in the material of the publication Politico, which refers to the relevant customs and trade data, reports Censor.NЕТ with reference to "European truth".

According to these reports, the supply of goods from China to Russia took place in June-December 2022. In June 2022, one of China's largest state defense contractors, China North Industries Group Corporation Limited, sent CQ-A rifles to the Russian company Tekhkrym, which cooperates with the Russian state and army.

The CQ-As, which are modeled after the M16 but labeled as "civilian hunting rifles," are reportedly used by paramilitary police in China and armed forces from the Philippines to South Sudan and Paraguay.

Da-Jiang Innovations Science & Technology Co. also known as DJI, in November and December 2022, sent drone parts - batteries and cameras - via the United Arab Emirates to a small Russian distributor. DJI has been under U.S. sanctions since 2021 for providing the Chinese state with drones to monitor the Uighur minority in Xinjiang.

Read more: China hopes that Ukraine and Russian Federation will resume peaceful negotiations, - Ministry of Foreign Affairs

Also in December 2022, Russia managed to import more than 800 tons of bulletproof vests worth about $10 million. These bulletproof vests were manufactured by the Turkish company Ariteks, and most of them were imported directly from Turkey, although some arrived in Russia via the United Arab Emirates. Russia also imported bulletproof vests from the Chinese company Xinxing Guangzhou Import & Export Co.

Russia has been known to rely on other countries, including China, for months for navigation equipment, satellite imagery, vehicle components, and other raw materials to help support President Vladimir Putin's year-long war against Ukraine.

While customs and trade data do not suggest that Beijing is selling large quantities of weapons to Moscow specifically to support its war effort, they do show that China is supplying Russian companies with "dual-use" equipment that has not been previously reported - that is, commercial goods that could also be used on the battlefield in Ukraine, Politico notes.