Czech volunteer killed defending Ukraine

A Czech volunteer who fought for Ukraine was killed in war with Russia.

This was announced by the representative of the Czech Ministry of Foreign Affairs Daniel Drake, informs Censor.NЕТ refering to NV.

"We can confirm that a volunteer with Czech citizenship who fought on the side of Ukraine was killed in Ukraine over the weekend. According to the ministry, this is the second such case in the last year," Drake said.

The identity of the deceased Czech citizen has not been disclosed.

"Conflicts, unfortunately, cause losses, but each individual loss is very heavy. I would like to express my condolences to the family of this man, I am very sorry," Czech President Petr Pavel commented on the incident at a press conference on Monday.

