Ministry of Culture tightens rules for artists traveling abroad: Military registration documents required

Ministry of Culture and Information Policy tightens rules for male artists to travel abroad.

It is informed by Censor.NЕТ referring to Ministry of Culture press service.

"The Ministry of Culture and Information Policy can provide artists, creators, artists, musicians and journalists with letters of assistance in crossing the border if they belong to the sphere of culture and information and have the purpose of leaving to protect and promote the interests of the state of Ukraine in the international arena, with a mandatory return to the country," the Ministry explained.

At the same time, the ministry emphasized that assistance in crossing the state border is possible only if the relevant documents, including military registration documents, are available.

"In order to prevent abusive cases, such as the one with Andrii Shchegel and film director Taras Holubkov, the Ministry, together with law enforcement agencies, was forced to initiate stricter requirements for men of military age to travel abroad. The only additional document to the previous list of mandatory documents to be provided to the ICIP for the preparation of a letter of assistance for crossing the border was the requirement to present military registration documents. According to the law, every man of military age must have these documents, and their absence is a violation of Ukrainian law," the Ministry of Culture added.

Earlier it was reported that stand-up comedian Andrii Shchegel left Ukraine after receiving a temporary permit from the Ministry of Culture and is not going to return.

The media also reported that Ukrainian director Taras Holubkov, who was traveling with the permission of the Ministry of Culture to shoot a movie about the war, secretly filmed a video for a Russian singer.

