Ukraine will receive Patriot complexes earlier than planned - Pentagon

Patriot missile defense systems will be deployed in Ukraine earlier than planned. A group of 65 Ukrainian military personnel will complete training in the use of these systems in the United States in the coming days.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to CNN.

As the publication writes, training takes place much faster thanks to the Ukrainians having basic knowledge about the operation of air defense systems and combat experience. The training took place at Fort Sill, where 65 Ukrainians trained since January 15.

"Ukrainian soldiers are impressive in their speed of training," said Brigadier General Shane Morgan, commander of Fort Silly. "Thanks to their extensive knowledge in the field of air defense and experience in the combat zone, it was easier for them to ... understand the concepts of operation and maintenance of the Patriot system," he emphasized.

Read more: Great Britain will supply shells with depleted uranium to Ukraine

The US military was allotted ten weeks for training, but eight was enough for the Ukrainians. The publication calls the training schedule "aggressive", the Ukrainians trained for nine hours every day.

It is planned that these soldiers will move to Europe for additional training on two Patriot systems - the very ones that will be deployed in Ukraine in the coming weeks.

It will be recalled that the Patriot anti-missile systems are capable of shooting down ballistic missiles, which the Ukrainian air defense cannot yet counter.

As reported, today the USA announced the acceleration of the supply of M1 Abrams tanks.