Ukraine and Japan signed a Statement on a Distinctive Global Partnership

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Prime Minister of Japan Fumio Kishida signed a joint statement on a special global partnership between two countries.

The signing ceremony took place before the leaders' press conference in Kyiv, informs Censor.NЕТ referring to Ukrinform.

"This document reflects our values, which we defend together, and our aspirations, which are yet to be realized. We have achieved the most meaningful relations in more than 30 years, but this is only the foundation for what we can achieve in the future," Zelenskyy said.

The President is convinced that the partnership between Ukraine and Japan strengthens global security and brings closer the time when we will finally be able to return peace and guarantee stability to the lives of Ukrainians.

