Zelenskyy: Ukraine expects a dialog from China

Ukraine’s representatives conveyed Ukrainian peace formula to China both publicly and through diplomatic channels. Ukraine is looking forward to a dialog with China.

This was stated by Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a joint press conference with Prime Minister of Japan Fumio Kishida, informs Censor.NЕТ.

"We have publicly and through diplomatic channels presented to China our formula for peace and an invitation to participate in this formula. We invite them to a dialogue, we expect a response," the President said.

As reported, there are still no specifics, on whether Zelenskyy and Chinese President Xi Jinping, who is currently on an official visit to Moscow, will have a conversation

