Enemy launches missile attack on Odesa region from Su-35 aircraft

Enemy launched missile attack on Odesa region from Su-35 aircraft

This was reported by the head of the Odesa Region Military District Administration Yurii Kruk, informs Censor.NЕТ.

"Thanks to the effective work of the air defense forces, some of the missiles were destroyed, but there were hits, which partially damaged a civilian building.

There are injuries, but no casualties. As of 20:40, the fire was localized by the State Emergency Service units," the statement said.

