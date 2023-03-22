In coming weeks, Russia is preparing another attack on Ukraine, - White House

The United States of America believes that Russian forces may try to launch a new attack on Ukraine in the near future, and such attacks may be carried out in several directions.

The strategic communications coordinator of the US National Security Council in the White House, John Kirby, said this in a comment to CNN, Censor.NET reports with reference to RBC-Ukraine.

According to him, the coming weeks will be "critical" in the Russian Federation's war against Ukraine.

Thus, the American side expects that the Russian dictator Vladimir Putin "will try to launch another offensive and, possibly, on many other vectors," the representative of the White House noted.

"We have to make sure that we are doing everything possible so that Ukraine is ready for this," Kirby said.

The American official also said that the United States wants the Ukrainians to be able to defend themselves "against any renewed Russian offensive, and also had the ability "to conduct their own offensive operations at any time and in any place, in the size and scale of their choice."

"This is where we are currently withdrawing battalions from Ukraine and holding joint military maneuvers for them. That's why they're ramping up training on things like the Patriot air defense system.

We're doing everything we can to make sure they're as prepared as possible for the critical weeks and months ahead," Kirby said.

The White House representative also said that the United States relies on Ukraine's leadership in its priority of defending Bakhmut and will continue to provide the country's President Volodymyr Zelensky "with everything he needs, wherever he chooses to fight."

"That means intelligence. That means support. That means weapons. That means capabilities. That's what we're going to focus on," he said.