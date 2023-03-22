Sandu approved abolition of "Moldovan language" and introduction of Romanian as state language

The President of Moldova, Maia Sandu, signed a law on Wednesday, which provides for the establishment of the concept of "Romanian language" in all laws of the country instead of "Moldovan" and "native" languages.

As Censor.NET informs, President Sandu wrote about this on Facebook.

"Today I promulgated a law that confirms the historical and undeniable truth: the state language of the Republic of Moldova is Romanian. I want the Romanian language to unite all of us who live here and love this land," she emphasized.

According to the Moldovan president, those who have been saying for decades that the citizens of Moldova speak "Moldovan" and not Romanian, "pursue only one goal: to divide us."

"This is because when you have divided a nation, it is easier for you to subjugate and control it. A divided people is not a united force that can defend itself. Those who tried to divide us were not concerned with linguistics, but with how to keep Moldova in eternal national quarrel," Sandu emphasized.

Previously, the opposition of Moldova promised to challenge the removal of references to the "Moldovan language" in the Constitutional Court, so the law signed by the president can theoretically still be canceled.

We will remind you that on March 16, the Parliament of Moldova adopted in the second reading the draft law initiated by the governing party PAS, which envisages enshrining the concept of "Romanian language" in all laws of the country instead of "Moldovan" and "native" languages.

According to the project, the phrase "Moldovan language", "state language", "official language" and "native language" in any grammatical form must be replaced by the phrase "Romanian language" in the corresponding grammatical form.

So, after the "technical changes", the article of the Moldovan constitution regarding the language will become shorter and have the following content: "The state language of the Republic of Moldova is the Romanian language."