Russia can still wage war in 2023 - 2024 at most, - Defence Intelligence

The deputy head of the Defence Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, Vadym Skibitsky, said that Russia can wage war for another two years.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to RBC-Ukraine.

"Lithuanian military intelligence says that Russia's reserve is two years. We also say that they can still wage war in 2023 - 2024 at the most - that's it. This is if we are talking about a conventional war. And if sanctions are strengthened, this reserve will be even smaller," Skibitsky said.

As for "Shaheds", the deputy head of intelligence explained that, according to Ukrainian calculations, the Russians still have a supply of those batches that they received at the end of last year and at the beginning of this year.

"They probably still have about 200 units of Shaheds left. But they are not using them as massively as before. This confirms that they do not have a large reserve - they are saving...

They receive "Shakhed" in batches of 250-300 pieces. To date, the Russians have used approximately 800 units. However, we do know that they will be trying to get their production of these drones up and running. We clearly understand where they plan to do it and how," Skibitsky added.

