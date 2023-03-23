In Melitopol, in morning, "chief of precincts" Skovyrk was blown up. He is in hospital, - mass media

In the morning in occupied Melitopol, they blew up the traitor Serhiy Skovyrk, whom the occupiers call "deputy head of the district local police department."

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the local publication "RIA-Melitopol".

"I always parked my car near the fire station - I was afraid that it would be replaced," the report says.

The investigator of the Russian Federation reported that the explosive device was planted on the path by which the "police officer" goes to work. When the "policeman" passed by, the explosives were set off.

The traitor was hospitalized with injuries.

According to another traitor, Volodymyr Rogov, whom the occupiers call a "member of the main council of the administration of the Zaporizhia region", the "policeman" has a mine-explosive leg injury.