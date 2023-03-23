In his address to European Council, Zelenskyy named five main dangers of prolonging war

During a working trip to regions of Ukraine, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy addressed European Council from a train carriage and noted five key dangers that, in his opinion, are prolonging war in our country.

It is informed by Censor.NЕТ referring to page of Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Facebook.

"First of all. We cannot delay the transfer of weapons to our soldiers that can protect Ukrainians from terror. First and foremost, long-range weapons.

The second example. I am grateful for the decision to buy MiGs for Ukraine: it will significantly strengthen the defense of our skies. But we need more modern aircraft.

Third. There can be no hint of delaying sanctions decisions. Moreover, there can be no dilution of sanctions, especially under the manipulative guise of food security. Strong sanctions mean security, while weakening sanctions is an invitation to new crises.

The fourth example. We have been talking about organizing a Peace Formula Summit for a long time. We are all well aware that, unfortunately, many leaders will not be able to come to Ukraine under the current circumstances. We can organize the summit in one of the world's capitals, or in one of the European capitals. Wouldn't that add to Europe's global strength? It will.

And fifth. It is critically important that there is no delay in the rapprochement between Ukraine and the European Union. Ukraine is ready for a decision to start negotiations on EU membership this year. The same readiness is required from every European leader," Zelenskyy said.

