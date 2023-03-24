Occupying authorities have begun evacuation from Crimea, - Defence Intelligence

The occupying power of Russia has begun evacuation from the temporarily occupied Crimea.

As reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the Main Directorate of Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, Andrii Yusov, representative of the Defence Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, stated this.

According to him, the day before, local residents heard a warning on FM stations that they should prepare to leave. Yusov believes that the warning applies to those Crimeans who cooperated with the occupation authorities.

"In order for there to be peace and order there, it is necessary to de-occupy the peninsula and return the legitimate Ukrainian government there. Actually, return Crimea to its native Ukrainian harbor, which will definitely happen in the near future.

Therefore, it is really better for all those who work for Russia to leave the territory of the Ukrainian Crimea in the near future," Yusov said.

The representative of the Defence Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine also reported that the Russian command on the peninsula and the occupation administration are very actively selling real estate and taking their families out of Crimea.

"But others, the rank, and file, are told: don't worry, everything is calm, everything is under control... But it's already like a meme that the "special operation" is going according to plan...Families connected with Russians are being deported, and very actively. And this is a reason to think for everyone else who linked their fate with Putin's criminal racist regime. It is better to leave Crimea while there is such an opportunity," Yusov concluded.

