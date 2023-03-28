ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
11924 visitors online
News War
4 227 7

NATO planes carry out reconnaissance over Black Sea

NATO planes carry out reconnaissance over the Black Sea, according to data from the Flightradar24 service.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to Krym.Realii.

The American electronic reconnaissance aircraft Lockheed EP-3E Aries II is circling near the coast of Romania, the patrol anti-submarine aircraft Boeing P-8A Poseidon is in the territory of Romania with little access to the airspace over the Black Sea.

Read more: There is one missile carrier with 4 Kalibrs in Black Sea - OC "South"

NATO planes carry out reconnaissance over Black Sea 01

Author: 

NATO (1785) intelligence (985) plane (905) The Black Sea (368) Foreign Intelligence Service (136)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on Telegram
 
 