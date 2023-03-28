Putin plans to meet with Lukashenko in April, - Peskov

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin plans to meet with the self-proclaimed president of Belarus, Alexander Lukashenko, in April.

This was stated by the spokesman of the Kremlin dictator Dmytro Peskov, Censor.NET reports with reference to Interfax.

"We will indeed have the Supreme State Council of the Union State, it is being prepared in April. The agenda of the State Council, of course, primarily focuses on the current, urgent issues of the development of our Union State, and if necessary, issues related to security can be considered there. All the more so, the topic in connection with well-known events, in connection with the unfriendly environment of our countries, is very relevant," he noted.

A meeting of the Supreme State Council of the Union State with the participation of Putin and Lukashenka is scheduled for April 6.

Read more: "There is nothing new in Kremlin’s nuclear rhetoric" - Dutch Prime Minister Rutte