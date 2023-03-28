Russia needs to discourage its appetite for stealing other people’s territories forever, - Czech Foreign Minister

If Ukraine loses to Russia, the aggressor state will continue its offensive and move further into Central Europe.

As informs Censor.NЕТ , this was stated by Czech Foreign Minister Jan Lipavsky to the publication Novinky.

According to him, Western partners should do everything to protect Ukraine. He believes that Ukraine's victory will lie in the defense of its territorial integrity and sovereignty within internationally recognized borders. And especially in returning the "stolen Crimea".

"I believe that we must deal a strong blow to Russian imperialism in order to cut off Russia's colonial appetite for stealing territories from other countries once and for all," Lipavsky said.

The Minister noted that his country does not play a fundamental international role in the issue of arms supplies, but it can set a similar example.

"And this is what we are doing. We can explain our security concerns - and we do - and we explain the danger that today's imperial Russia poses to the world. If Russia defeats Ukraine, it will move on to Central Europe," the Minister emphasized.

Read more: Germany and Czech Republic will continue to support Ukraine, presidents’ statement