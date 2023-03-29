If Ukraine loses, Russia will not stop there - President of Czech Republic Pavel

Czech President Petr Pavel warned that the allies should do everything to ensure that Ukraine defeats the Russian invaders in 2023, because he "doesn’t really see the possibility of a second or third chance."

The head of the Czech state said this on the BBC's HardTalk, adding that "Russia will not stop at Ukraine" in the event of Ukraine's defeat, Censor.NET reports with reference to Liga.net.

Pavel believes that "next year [2024] it [defeating the occupiers] will be more difficult, as support for Ukraine will naturally fade...".

At this point, the presenter interrupted the president, noting that he was saying "extraordinary things" when considering the decline in support for Ukrainians, and that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin would be "happy" to hear this.

Pavel replied that this was an "objective look at the realities" and said that "support is slowly decreasing", particularly in the Czech Republic: "The longer this goes on, the less support there will be."

According to the country's leader, if the allies stop supporting the Ukrainians, "then Russia, most likely, will win in Ukraine and take it as a confirmation of the correct approach to its foreign and security policy."

"And as we openly heard it from their top representatives, Russia will not stop in Ukraine," the head of the Czech state is convinced.