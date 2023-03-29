No serious violations found in U.S. aid to Ukraine - USAID

The inspectors found no evidence of inappropriate use of the assistance provided to Ukraine by the United States.

This was stated at a special meeting in the U.S. Senate by Acting Inspector General of the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) Nicole Anjarella, іnforms Censor.NЕТ with reference to European truth.

According to the official, the United States has established a multi-level system of oversight of U.S. assistance to Ukraine and has conducted outreach on how to report suspected violations. Anjarella noted that since the start of the relevant activities, her office of the USAID Inspector General has received 178 reports of possible violations related to Ukraine, "which is 556% more than in the previous eleven months."

"To date, we have not had any serious criminal findings related to U.S. assistance to Ukraine. However, this increase in the number of reports shows that our outreach is working. And that people know how and to whom to report potential misuse of USAID funds," Anjarella emphasized.

Read more: Ukraine received almost $9 billion in aid from USAID

The acting USAID inspector general said that her office currently has two open investigations into possible misuse of U.S. aid and five more are under preliminary investigation.

She spoke about a case of potential abuse of tender procedures reported by "one of the large American contractors operating in Ukraine," but in this case, the case did not go to a prosecution, as it was warned.

"Serious conclusions will be drawn after a thorough investigation or audit process...so we have not confirmed any allegations to date," Anjarella emphasized.

Read more: USAID will provide over $169 million in humanitarian aid to Ukraine