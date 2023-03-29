16 719 16
Ukraine will soon receive almost 200 IFVs from allies - Bild
According to Bild, the Ukrainian Armed Forces will soon receive nearly 200 infantry fighting vehicles from the allies.
This is stated by Censor.NЕТ with reference to LIGА.
According to the publication, the Ukrainian Armed Forces are to receive more than 100 American M2 Bradley infantry fighting vehicles and 50 Swedish CV90 infantry fighting vehicles, as well as 40 French AMX-10RC light tanks.
"The countdown to Day X begins. The day when the powerful Ukrainian Armed Forces, equipped with modern Western weapons systems, will begin to liberate their country from the Russian occupiers," the article says.
