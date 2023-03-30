Zelensky: Democracy needs more unity to defeat tyranny

The democratic world is able to make efforts to achieve an even greater level of unity that will help to win the fight against tyranny.

As informs Censor.NЕТ, this was stated in appeal at the end of the 399th day of the full-scale war by the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky.

The Ukrainian President noted: "I took part in the Global Summit for Democracy at the invitation of President Biden, it is one of the most representative platforms for the defense of our system - the system of free nations.

This is the second such Summit. In general, we do not have many such representative opportunities in the world to talk about democracy and the protection of freedom in all its aspects. And it is good that we now have this opportunity to join forces to find more energy and more prospects for democracy.

Ukraine's position, as always, is very specific and practical. And almost all the speeches of the leaders at the Summit contained apt words of support for our country and our people. I am grateful to every leader, every nation that feels the same way we do that the values of freedom are worth the strongest defense.

Now, thanks to Ukrainian courage, thanks to the leadership of the United States, President Biden, thanks to the United States Congress and everyone who is working to consolidate the world, we have the greatest unity of democratic countries in a long time. And this unity, as we see, is sufficient to fight for freedom.

But to win the fight against tyranny, we need more unity. I am confident that the democratic world is capable of achieving it. It is capable of winning.

Democracy needs a victory, as soon as possible. And all of us together: Ukrainians, all Europeans, our American allies, our friends on all continents - in Africa, Asia, Latin America, Australia - will do everything to bring this victory closer. The victory of Ukraine. The victory of freedom. The victory of the rules-based international order."

