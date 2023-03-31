Two brigades of Armed Forces of Ukraine, equipped with Bradley infantry fighting vehicles and "Stryker" armored personnel carriers, will soon return to Ukraine, - Pentagon

The Pentagon said that two brigades of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, equipped with Bradley infantry fighting vehicles and Stryker armored personnel carriers, have almost completed their training and will soon return to their homeland.

This was stated by the spokesman of the US Ministry of Defense Brigadier General Pat Ryder, Censor.NET informs with reference to Liga.Novyny.

According to him, the Bradley-equipped brigade and another Stryker brigade will undergo joint military training and return to Ukraine at the end of the month.

He noted that today in Germany, additional training of two motorized infantry battalions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine is taking place at training grounds.

Ryder added that in 2022, US European Command, US Army Europe and Africa and the Security Assistance Group in Ukraine trained more than 7,000 servicemen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"Just this week, 65 Ukrainian air defense personnel completed Patriot training at Fort Sill, Oklahoma, and returned to Europe. They are integrating with other Ukrainian air defense assets along with donated Patriot air defense from the United States, Germany and the Netherlands. Once in Ukraine, the Patriot air defense system will complement Ukraine's echeloned air defenses to provide protection and defense against Russia's senseless, brutal attacks on innocent civilians and civilian infrastructure," Ryder said.

