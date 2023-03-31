The leadership of the Russian Federation commented on the possibility of deploying peacekeepers on the territory of Ukraine.

As reported by Censor.NET with reference to RIA Novosti, this was stated by the spokesman of the Russian dictator Dmytro Peskov.

"The Kremlin considers the possibility of deploying peacekeepers in Ukraine to be a potentially very dangerous topic," the report says.

Also remind, earlier the Prime Minister of Hungary Viktor Orbán said that the question of whether it is possible to send peacekeeping troops to Ukraine is becoming more and more legitimate.

