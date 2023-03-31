EU is close to discussing sending peacekeepers to Ukraine, - Orban

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbn believes that the question of whether it is possible to send peacekeeping troops to Ukraine is becoming more and more legitimate.

"We are close to the fact that in the conversations of European leaders, the question of whether EU member states can send in any form of peacekeeping type troops or whether it is better not to send them will become legitimate and accepted. We are close to this border, which has not been crossed before," he said.

As the Hungarian Prime Minister adds, the number of countries that sided with peace instead of war has not increased. According to Orban, supposedly "the people of Europe moved towards a ceasefire and peace talks", but "this did not reach the leaders".

"There is no doubt that the war is becoming increasingly bloody and brutal, the number of victims on both sides exceeds one hundred thousand," he said.

He clarified that Hungary's position is that there should be a ceasefire and that no more people die.

"A peace plan can be developed during a ceasefire. Never before in history has anyone invented a solution during a war. The road to peace begins with a ceasefire, and that is the goal of Hungarian foreign policy," Orbán said.

He also added that Hungary's security is under threat, which only increases with the risk of an escalation of the war.

"The threat of a world war is not a literary exaggeration. At this time, it is a real danger," he concluded.