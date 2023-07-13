Enemy is concentrating its efforts in 5 directions, over 35 combat clashes took place in past day, - General Staff

The enemy continues to focus its main efforts on the Kupiansk, Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka, and Mariinka directions, heavy battles continue. More than 35 combat clashes took place during the day.

This is stated in the morning summary of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Censor.NET informs.

In the Volyn and Polissia directions, the operational situation has not changed significantly. There were no signs of the formation of offensive groups. Certain units of the Armed Forces of Belarus perform tasks in the areas bordering Ukraine.

The enemy maintains a military presence in the Siversk and Slobozhansk directions. During the day, it carried out mortar and artillery attacks on more than 10 settlements, in particular, Huta-Studenetska of the Chernihiv region; Vyntorivka, Manukhivka of the Sumy region, and Vidrodenivske, Izbytske, Zemlianka of the Kharkiv region.

In the Kupiansk direction, our soldiers are firmly holding the defense. The enemy launched an airstrike in the Kyslivka region of the Kharkiv region. Fiholivka, Novomlynsk, Dvorichna, Zapadne, Kupiansk, Kyslivka of the Kharkiv region were subjected to enemy artillery and mortar attacks.

In the Lyman direction, during the day, the enemy conducted unsuccessful offensive actions in the Novoselyvske area of the Luhansk region. Carried out airstrikes near Bilohorivka in the Luhansk region and Spirne, Vesele, and Rozdolivka in the Donetsk region. More than 15 settlements, including Nevske, Serebryanskyi lis, Belogorivka in the Luhansk region, and Spirne, Berestov, and Rozdolivka in the Donetsk region, were hit by artillery fire.

In the direction of Bakhmut, the enemy carried out airstrikes in the areas of Stupochky, Aleksandro-Shultyne, and Diliivka. More than 15 settlements, including Oleksandro-Shultine, Dilyivka, Druzhba, Pivnichne, and Pivdenne of the Donetsk region, were affected by enemy artillery shelling.

In the Avdiivka direction, under heavy fire from the enemy's aircraft and artillery, our defenders successfully repelled the attacks of Russian troops in the Avdiivka and Keramika districts of the Donetsk region. The enemy launched an air strike near Panteleymonivka in the Donetsk region. At the same time, the enemy fired artillery at more than 15 settlements, including Keramik, Berdychi, Avdiivka, Yasnobrodivka, and Karlivka in the Donetsk region.

In the Mariinka direction, the Defense Forces continue to hold back the advance of Russian troops in the Mariinka area. The enemy launched an airstrike near Krasnohorivka, Donetsk region. It shelled more than 15 settlements, including Mariinka, Heorhiivka, Maksimilianivka, Pobeda, Elizavetivka, and Katerynivka.

In the Shakhtarske direction, the enemy conducted unsuccessful offensive actions in the Novomykhailivka area and carried out airstrikes near Zolota Niva, Makarivka, and Rivnopol of the Donetsk region. It shelled the settlements of Novomykhailivka, Vuhledar, Novoukrainka, Prechystivka, Zolota Nyva, and Velyka Novosilka in the Donetsk region.

In the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson directions, the enemy is concentrating its main efforts on preventing the further advance of our troops. It carried out artillery shelling of more than 20 settlements, including Levadne, Olhivske, Malynivka, Yehorivka, and Orihiv of Zaporizhzhia region; Nikopol, Dnipropetrovsk region; Shlyakhove, Tiahynka, Romashkove, Sofiivka, Stanislav of the Kherson region and the city of Kherson. At the same time, the Defense Forces of Ukraine continue to conduct an offensive operation in the Melitopol and Berdiansk directions, are entrenched at the reached boundaries, inflict artillery fire on the identified enemy targets, and carry out counter-battery countermeasures.

