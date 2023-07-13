Appearance of F-16 in Ukraine is nuclear threat to Russia, - Lavrov

Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said that Russia would view the transfer of F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine as a nuclear threat from the West.

This is reported by Russian media, Censor.NET informs with reference to Ukrainska Pravda.

The Russian minister said that the mere fact that F-16 fighter jets would appear in Ukraine would be seen by Russia as a nuclear threat.

According to him, modifications of F-16 fighters have a stand on which nuclear weapons can be mounted.

Lavrov called the US plans to provide Ukraine with F-16s an example of "extremely dangerous developments", adding that Washington and its NATO allies are allegedly creating risks of a direct armed clash with Russia.

