Appearance of F-16 in Ukraine is nuclear threat to Russia, - Lavrov
Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said that Russia would view the transfer of F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine as a nuclear threat from the West.
This is reported by Russian media, Censor.NET informs with reference to Ukrainska Pravda.
The Russian minister said that the mere fact that F-16 fighter jets would appear in Ukraine would be seen by Russia as a nuclear threat.
According to him, modifications of F-16 fighters have a stand on which nuclear weapons can be mounted.
Lavrov called the US plans to provide Ukraine with F-16s an example of "extremely dangerous developments", adding that Washington and its NATO allies are allegedly creating risks of a direct armed clash with Russia.
