AFU have success near Bakhmut and in Zaporizhzhia region, - General Staff

The Ukrainian military is advancing on the southern flank of Bakhmut and is also making progress in the Zaporizhzhia region.

This was announced by the spokesman of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Andrii Kovalev on the air of the telethon, Censor.NET informs with reference to RBC-Ukraine.

"The Ukrainian military continues to put pressure on the enemy in the Melitopol, Berdiansk, and Bakhmut directions," the message reads.

Kovalev noted that in the Zaporizhzhia region, Ukrainian soldiers are successful in two areas near the city of Orihiv.

"On the directions Novodanilivka - Shyroka Balka, Novotokmachka - Novopokrovka, they were successful, they are entrenched at the reached boundaries. They inflict fire damage with artillery on the identified enemy targets, carry out counter-battery countermeasures," he said.

Our troops also continue to conduct offensive operations north and south of Bakhmut. According to the spokesperson, on the southern flank, the Armed Forces of Ukraine had partial success and are consolidating their positions. At the same time, Ukrainian defenders continue to hold back the offensive of the occupiers in the Kupiansk, Lyman, Avdiivka, and Mariinka directions. Russian troops are trying to break through the defense of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and withdraw reserves, but our fighters repulse the attacks.