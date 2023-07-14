Counter attack is not going as fast as we would like. Russians prepared powerfully - General Tarnavsky

The Ukrainian Armed Forces’ offensive in the south is not going "as well as we would like" because of the Russian army’s strong defence preparations.

He said that Ukraine was conducting a "large-scale offensive". But he acknowledged that it has made very little progress, especially in the south.

The counter-offensive was expected to be "a quick, lightning-fast movement, destroying the enemy, capturing some positions and objects and, as a result, achieving certain goals".

"It is successful, but not as successful as we would like," Tarnavsky said.

The reason for this, according to the general, is that "the Russians have prepared for this event quite well".

The basis of Russia's preparations for a counter-offensive is huge minefields that impede advancement and turn Ukrainian demining equipment into targets for Russian attacks.

"They have created a sophisticated minefield complex using minefields, explosive warheads and direct laying of powerful landmines that are now located in areas where equipment and personnel will pass through," CNN quoted Tarnavsky as saying.

The channel notes that progress on the southern front is central to Ukraine's military plans for this summer. But Kyiv is forced to be smart and save on the use of artillery.

"It's like boxing. We keep the opponent at arm's length. We do not allow him to get closer. Why? Because close combat is a completely different matter. Thus, at long distances, we effectively defeat them," Tarnavsky said.