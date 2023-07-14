Armed Forces of Ukraine on counteroffensive on Berdiansk and Melitopol: Russia is raising reserves. This is good news. Patience

The Armed Forces of Ukraine continue to advance on Berdiansk and Melitopol, the Russian occupiers are raising reserves.

This was announced by the spokesman of the Defense Forces of the Tavria region Valery Shershen on the air of the national telethon, Censor.NET reports with reference to LigaBusinessInform.

According to him, despite the dense mining of the front line, the Defense Forces continue the offensive operation — entrench themselves, carry out demining and demining, and strike with artillery.

"The enemy is using reserves to stop the advance of the Armed Forces. This is good news, the offensive is not only about kilometers, but also about concentrating the efforts of the enemy so that we destroy as much as possible his potential for a successful advance. We are conducting effective fire damage, it is difficult, there are problems, but there are creative the decision of our headquarters," said Shershen.

He noted that 58 Russians were killed, 107 were wounded, 33 pieces of weapons and equipment were damaged, as well as nine ammunition depots.

"Patience is needed, the enemy is concentrating very large efforts, we know how to fight, and we are gradually implementing our plans," summed up the speaker of the AFU.