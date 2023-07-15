West still does not understand what to do with Russia - Danilov

After the war with Ukraine, the Russian Federation will cease to exist as we know it, says NSDC Secretary Oleksiy Danilov. However, he adds, the West has not yet realized this.

"Today, our Western partners do not understand the question of what to do with Russia. When the war broke out, we explained from day one that this was the end of the Russian empire, the end of the Russian Federation as it exists. Unfortunately, few people listened to us. No one believed that it would happen like this," Danilov said on the air of Radio NV, reports Censor.NЕТ.

The Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council notes that the attempted rebellion in Russia with the participation of PMC Wagner leader Yevhen Prygozhyn clearly confirms that there is no Russia, that this is a fake story.

Read more: Danilov on G7 security guarantees: Countries possessing nuclear weapons will provide us with assistance

"And this is a very dangerous thing. This means that the territory where a large number of nuclear weapons are located is completely uncontrolled, where any private military group (which they have created for themselves) can decide at any time to go to certain facilities, in one way or another, and not meet any resistance on their way," Danilov explains.

He draws this conclusion because the Russian authorities did not respond properly to Prigozhin's rebellion:

"There was no reaction from the Russian authorities to the actions that Prigozhin took. People killed 39 Russian soldiers. The vast majority of them were officers. They destroyed Russian equipment, airplanes, helicopters. After that, the president (dictator - ed.) meets with them and offers them something. Do you realize what kind of theater of the absurd Russia is in?"

Read more: Danilov - about Wallace’s criticism: This is not his true position. Said on emotions

That is why the NSDC Secretary has several questions for the West that remain unanswered:

"What to do with Russia after our victory? And this is a big problem that needs to be discussed publicly. What will be the configuration of Russia after its fragmentation? What will be Russia's place in the modern world? If it will have one. And who should do what in this case?"