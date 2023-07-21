Zelensky dismissed Ukraine’s ambassador to Great Britain Prystayko

President Volodymyr Zelensky dismissed Vadym Prystayko as Ukraine’s ambassador to the United Kingdom.

According to Censor.NET, the relevant decree was published on the website of the Presidential Administration.

"To dismiss Vadym Prystaiko from the post of Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Ukraine to the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland and from the post of Permanent Representative of Ukraine to the International Maritime Organization (IMO)," the text reads.

Earlier, British Defence Secretary Wallace expressed the view that Ukraine should be more grateful to the West for its assistance in the war with Russia.

In response, Zelensky said that "We can wake up in the morning and thank the minister personally".

Later, Ambassador Prystaiko called President Zelensky's remarks that he could thank British Defence Secretary Ben Wallace for military assistance every morning "unhealthy sarcasm ".

