Russian propagandist Vladimir Solovyov called for the wiping out of Ukrainian cities on the air of the Russia 1 propaganda channel.

Russian propagandists commented cynically on the strike on Odesa, saying that they were "happy" to see the attacks.

"We are not the aggressors, of course, but we are happy to see us striking back for the third night in a row," Skabeyeva commented.

"To hell with destroying Kyiv. Destroy Lviv... Of course, we will not save Odesa. We'll rebuild it later. It will be much easier. What should we do? Well, at least the port area. I remember that the Opera House should be preserved," Solovyov said.

It is worth noting that the propaganda talk show was attended by former traitor MP Ihor Markov, who supported Solovyov's call to destroy Kyiv and Lviv.

As a result of a missile strike on Odesa, 1 person was killed and 22 were injured, including 4 children. According to the OK "Pivden", the Russians hit the port infrastructure of Odesa, and civilian objects were damaged due to missile malfunction.

According to the Air Force, 9 out of 19 enemy missiles were destroyed during the attack on Odesa region.

On the night of 23 July, Russian troops attacked the outskirts of Zaporizhzhia and Zaporizhzhia region with four rockets.