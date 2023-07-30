For 2022, France provided Ukraine with arms worth 640 million euros, - French Ministry of Defense

For 2022, Ukraine received arms and equipment worth 640 million euros from France. In addition, Ukraine placed an order for 118.6 million euros for French weapons.

This is stated in the report of the Ministry of Defense of France, which is cited by La Tribune, Censor.NET reports.

The report deals with the transfer of armored vehicles and ammunition. This list includes:

60 VAB armored vehicles;

24 artillery installations of 155-mm caliber (CAESAR and TFR-1);

10 units of 120-mm mortars RT-120;

two "artillery launchers" and 118 missiles of unknown purpose (perhaps we are talking about the LRU anti-aircraft missile system - an analog of the American M270).

34 7.62-mm machine guns;

562 12.7-mm machine guns;

704 ATGMs (probably MILAN) and missiles for them.

"The arms deliveries to Ukraine... materialize qualitatively and quantitatively the efforts of France and its partners to help the state that has been attacked to defend itself legally, in accordance with Article 51 of the UN Charter," said Defense Minister Sébastien Lecornu, adding that the aid comes mainly from the reserves of the French army.

Read more: India, together with France, will prepare plan to end Russian-Ukrainian war, - Le Monde

In addition, Ukraine placed an order for 118.6 million euros for French weapons. The French government has created an international fund of 200 million euros to support Ukraine, which facilitates and accelerates the equipping of Ukrainian troops directly with French weapons.