Due to large losses of occupiers, morgue is overcrowded in Svatove, and city has unbearable corpse smell, - General Staff

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine published information about the significant losses of the occupiers, which is why the morgue is overcrowded in the city of Svatove.

As Censor.NET informs, this was reported on the official Facebook page of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The message states: "Against the background of the successful military operations of the Defense Forces of Ukraine, the number of casualties in units of the Russian occupying forces, which physically do not have time to remove the dead from local morgues, has increased significantly.

In particular, in the city of Svatove, Luhansk region, the territory of the city morgue is overflowing with the bodies of dead Russians. The occupiers have not taken them away for almost a week. Because of this, the city has an unbearable corpse smell."

